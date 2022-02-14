At the start of February 2022, we pointed out how the Lunar New Year festivities usually involve the sale of rare whiskey blends. Collectors are always on the lookout for these exclusive offerings and we’re glad to help. If you have an extra $125,000 ready, The Reach from The Macallan is available for purchase.

A little over a week ago, 50 bottles of Gordon & MacPhail’s Glen Grant 72 Year Old were sold by Premiere Whisky. With only 288 units, The Reach is likely to command a high price in the resale market as well. Analysts predict a surge in value once all items are in the hands of their eager owners. As with any special editions, The Macallan goes the extra mile to present the whiskey in the most extravagant way possible.

At 81 years, this is by far the oldest Scotch from the Speyside distillery. Prior to its announcement, the brand’s 78-year-old The Red Collection was its highest vintage. The contents of The Reach entered sherry casks in 1940. The Macallan goes on to share more details about the single-malt blend.

An up-close inspection reveals a shade of deep auburn. Aromas of redcurrant jelly, pink grapefruit, aromatic peat, sweet cinnamon, plums, leather, and dark chocolate fill your nose. As for the palate, there are hints of licorice, bramble jam, crystalized ginger, pineapple, pecans, treacle coffee, charred pineapple, nutmeg, and woodsmoke.

It then finishes off as smoky, rich, and sweet. The Reach arrives in a luxurious cylindrical wooden box. It opens to reveal a decanter that sits atop three bronze hands. Credit for the sculpt goes to Saskia Robinson. Each hand honors the workers, former chairman of The Macallan Allan Shiach, and Master Whiskey Maker Kirsteen Campbell.

Images courtesy of The Macallan