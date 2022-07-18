With many automotive enthusiasts still reeling from the latest Goodwood Festival of Speed, August is shaping up to be another blockbuster. Folks closely monitoring the auction scene are in for a treat. Gooding & Company are gearing up for the 2022 Pebble Beach Auctions. A lot of theirs to watch out for is this stunning 1959 Porsche 718 RSK.

Vintage one-offs and limited-edition releases typically whip bidders into a frenzy. Nonetheless, there are another class of vehicles collectors would happily spend big bucks on. Just like the others we’ve featured before, this 1959 Porsche 718 RSK comes with a list of achievements that will drive its value through the roof.

You see, chassis number 718-024 here is the German marque’s follow-up to the 550. After analyzing all the aspects leading to the former racing platform’s success in motorsports, they’re making it even better. Hence, this bad boy going under the hammer is doing so with victories under its belt.

Among the notable titles in its name are the 12 Hours of Sebring and 24 Hours of Le Mans. The race car had American driver Ed Hugus behind the wheel during the 1959 installment of the latter event. According to Gooding & Company, it had the “Lucybelle III” livery at the time.

However, the 1959 Porsche 718 RSK’s most notable highlight is the team’s 1-2-3 finish at the Targa Florio the following year. After exchanging hands a few more times and competing in the USAC and SCCA, it’s now looking for a new owner.

Despite its age, the machine is in remarkable condition. Credit goes to Mark Allin of Rare Drive, Inc. for the restoration work. The 1959 Porsche 718 RSK sports a white coat with blue stripes and numbers. We can’t wait to see how high bids will go next month.

Images courtesy of Gooding & Company