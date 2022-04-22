We all have our favorite booze. If you want to try something new and unique, but don’t know where to start, let The Last Drop help you out. Founded in 2008 by James Espey and Tom Jago, they makes it their mission to curate some of the finest spirits for discerning enthusiasts. This is their 2022 collection.

With so many distilleries across the globe, narrowing down the best releases is a daunting task. Thankfully, The Last Drop understands what its clients want and ensures that they deliver some of the most exceptional selections there are. Their latest bundle lets you choose between three exclusive bottles of liquor.

If it were up to us one of each should be enough to sample what the 2022 collection has to offer. The Last Drop reveals the first as the number 25. The description says: “This 100% Japanese-distilled whisky marries malts from the beginning and the end of the short life of the Hanyu distillery.” This is limited to 177 bottles only.

Next, is number 26 – a Hors D’age Petite champagne cognac circa 1950. “The Last Drop’s philosophy has always been that age is a quality and not a number,” reads the product page. Only 375 bottles are available for this release.

Finally, we have number 27, which is a 1977 Glenturret single malt Scotch whiskey. The Last Drop states, “such aged but still bright and enticing whiskies are as rare as the mythical unicorn.” There are 163 units up for grabs. As you can see, the 2022 collection has something for everyone. Make sure to expand your collection with any of these spirits.

Images courtesy of The Last Drop