Lucasfilms president Kathleen Kennedy and her husband Frank Marshall, who runs The Kennedy/Marshall Company, are selling their Malibu home at 22575 Carbon Mesa Road for a whopping $18,500,000. The 3,989-square-foot single-level home sits on 2.2 acres of land at the tail end of a sinuous cul-de-sac that overlooks La Costa Beach.

The Hollywood power couple, along with Compass agent Stan Richman, is looking to just about double the amount they originally paid for the property in 2015 at $9.75 million. The home is hidden behind a tall hedge and entry is through a wind-protected, verdant sunken courtyard and offers four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Nearly every room in this Malibu home have huge sliding glass walls that provide direct access to the outdoors and allows the surroundings’ natural elements to become an integral part of the living experience. The awe-inspiring great room with exposed vaulted ceilings frame stunning ocean vistas over the infinity-edge swimming pool.

Meanwhile, the gourmet kitchen features a center island, stainless-steel backsplashes and appliances, and a full bar. The dining area with fireplace opens to verdant outdoor spaces via glass sliders. Here, residents can enjoy additional luxurious amenities aside from the infinity-edge pool.

These include an outdoor BBQ, custom firepit, and outdoor shower. Other features of this Malibu home include a primary suite with cozy fireplace and ocean views and a spa-style bathroom adorned with custom built-ins and walk-in closet. This property has a 2-car garage plus second gated entrance for guests or services. It also comes with membership rights to the coveted La Costa Beach and Tennis Club.

