The James Brand teams up with Sitka Gear and professional chef and hunter Connor Gabbitt for the ultimate outdoor chef knife called The Anzick. Created over a period of two years, this blade is designed to withstand the ever-changing temperatures in the outdoors.

Kitchen knives are, well, designed for the kitchen which means they are best used indoors because they can easily bend, corrode, and have swollen handles and rolled edges. They are not crafted with materials that can withstand outside elements.

But not the Anzick. The James Brand x Sitka Gear built this chef knife around a CPM MagnaCut blade coated in a food-safe, hydrophobic diamond-like coating (DLC) finish. The blade boasts the great corrosion resistance of stainless steel and the toughness of traditional high-carbon steel. It packs both the durability of a standard knife and the functionality of a high-quality chef’s knife.

Moreover, it packs a high-grip handle that offers great control in wet conditions. It has jimping and a polished full tang on the two-tone G10 handle and a finger notch for a secure and comfortable hold.

The James Brand says The Anzick “is a chef’s knife that bridges the gap between what nature demands and cooking requires.” The blade is just the right length for cooking, cutting, slicing, and more at 8″ long. For safety measures, it comes with its own Hypalon blade sheath.

The Anzick is a minimalist yet highly durable and reliable outdoor chef knife. It will be available in a limited run of 600 units and each has its laser-engraved serial number. It is available for purchase for $499 through the James Brand’s website.

Images courtesy The James Brand