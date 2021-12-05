The James Brand Redstone is more than just a beautiful piece of EDC in a compact and minimalist design. Its features make it adventure-ready especially with its sharp blade and ambidextrous grip.

This folder comes in two colorways: in a candy-like aesthetic for a more lively appeal and in a ruggedly dark silhouette. Yet both share the same high-quality structure that The James Brand is known for. They come in a one-piece chassis to minimize parts and keep dirt and grime out.

The James Brand Redstone is also easy to operate even with just one hand both opened and closed. An ambidextrous slide lock mechanism deploys the blade and also keeps it securely in place during usage. Meanwhile, a textured grip made with durable polypropylene scales makes a great pair for the partially serrated drop point blade so the knife can work for just about anything, from cutting, slicing, prepping, hiking, climbing, improvising, and more.

For portability, this pocketknife comes with the brand’s very first formed-wire pocket clip for a deep carry. An added lightweight paracord adds another transport option if you want to hang it to your bag, your pocket, or anywhere you want it within easy reach.

The James Brand Redstone is meant for easy and lightweight carry. Thus, the minimalist design and single chassis. It weighs just 50 grams with an overall length of 6.2 inches. It fits comfortably in the palm of your hands so you can work with ease. The blade is also just the right size for a simple task at just 2.5 inches. Meanwhile, a Sandvick 12C27 steel blade paired with the compact size makes it ready for all sorts of adventure.

