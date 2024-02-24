The James Brand has finally debuted its first ever money clip dubbed The Martindale. It’s made from lightweight yet strong titanium and is sleek and minimalist, inherent of TJB’s famous pieces like its bottle opener and pocket knives.

This humble EDC is years in the making and years on demand by loyal customers. It is the latest addition to TJB’s Carry category that perfectly marriages minimalist aesthetic and functionality in one seamless and elegant design.

The James Brand’s Martindale money clip has zero moving parts to make it user-friendly. Simply clip your wads of cash or cards and it takes up little space in your pocket or bag. It is crafted from a single billet of 6al-4v titanium, which is the most commonly used titanium alloy because of its great qualities. It is remarkably strong and stiff so it doesn’t easily bend or break and is corrosion resistant.

TJB designed this money clip to easily ride in your front pocket and hold your roll of bills with ease. Conveniently, it requires no maintenance because it has no moving parts.

Designed in Portland, Oregon, The Martindale is not only easy in the pocket but also in the hands. It is compact at just 1″ wide, 2.1″ long, and is slim at merely 0.3”. Given its titanium construction, then it’s understandably lightweight at just 12 grams.

As The James Brand said, “When a wallet is more than you need, the Martindale is there to secure your duckets.” This money clip comes in two color variants: in polished Titanium and handsome Black.

Images courtesy of The James Brand