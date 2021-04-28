It’s a good thing that when it comes to whiskey, there is no shortage of varieties out there for you to try. For sure, some of the world’s most popular labels are in almost every bar or collection right now. Therefore, most of the more prestigious distillers are always competing in various aspects to promote their blends. The Craft Irish Whiskey Co., on the other hand, seems to have an upper hand with its The Emerald Isle Collection.

For those wondering what makes this release so remarkable, it’s probably the $2 million it managed to raise at a charity auction. Only seven bottles were available, and all the proceeds of the sale were destined for a good cause. Moreover, this highly exclusive edition is a collaboration between The Craft Irish Whiskey Co. and Fabergé.

One special blend

At that price, the Emerald Isle Collection goes all out with the level of luxury. The contents of the bottle is a 30-year-old single malt Irish whiskey that has been aging in 200-liter American oak casks. These “first fill” containers were previously storing bourbon.

For the finishing touches, it then sits in a 40-liter Pedro Jimenez sherry barrel until ready for bottling. The Emerald Isle Collection comes in a dark walnut wood box in the shape of a gemstone. Once owners pop it open, they are greeted by a staggering number of items within.

More than just whiskey

Of course, right in the middle under an LED spotlight is whiskey within its special glass decanter. Flanking it on both sides are two whiskey glasses with golden emblems of The Craft Irish Whiskey Co. A cutout on the left door holds a beautiful 18k yellow gold Celtic Fabergé egg, while the on the right has Fabergé watch.

Other items include a carafe with spring water from the region where the whiskey originated, a gold-plated pipette, obsidian whiskey stones, and a hip flask with a sample of the amber liquid. Finally, The Emerald Isle Collection even includes two Cohiba Siglo VI Grand Reserva cigars with a gold-plated cigar cutter.

Images courtesy of The Craft Irish Whiskey Co.