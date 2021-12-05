When Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck in 2019, they also introduced an optional ride that fits snugly in the vehicle’s bed. Sporting a similar geometric silhouette as the electric pickup truck, the ATV was dubbed the Cyberquad. To everyone’s surprise, the manufacturer recently pulled a rabbit out of the hat and announces another cool toy – the Cyberquad for Kids.

Those eager to preorder can now do so online. The Cyberquad for Kids retails for $1,900 which makes it one expensive toy. Much like the full-size version, it runs on rechargeable lithium-ion batteries. A full charge should be enough for a 15-mile off-road adventure. The top speed is about 10 miles per hour.

They are building it with a full steel frame, an adjustable suspension system, LED light bars, rear-mounted disc brakes, and a cushioned seat. The Cyberquad for Kids will support up to 150 lbs, but we’re certain this limit won’t stop adults from having a go at it.

According to Musk, the sustainable pickup truck will have a new four-motor trim. In fact, it will be among the first to ship out to eager owners. Tesla has yet to share an approximate delivery date for the Cybertruck and Cyberquad, but industry analysts speculate the two will launch together.

Still, it’s awesome that the little ones get to have fun ahead of us grown-ups, right? On the other hand, this gives Tesla fanatics a chance to share their interests with loved ones. Too bad units are not yet shipping until two to four weeks. Moreover, the manufacturer cannot guarantee the Cyberquad for Kids will arrive ahead of the holidays.

Images courtesy of Tesla