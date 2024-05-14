The TEKTO F2 Bravo boasts a sleek, modern, and elegant minimalist design that’ll surely be a head turner. It’s crafted with meticulous attention to details, from its compact and lightweight form to its premium functionality.

This pocket knife is ideal for both indoor and outdoor use with its durable, lightweight, and portable construction. It weighs just 2.4oz (68g) and comes in two different handle materials, forged carbon and G10, which are best known for their extreme durability and unparalleled strength.

Moreover, the TEKTO F2 Bravo uses state-of-the-art long-lasting and durable ceramic ball bearing mechanism. These bearings result in an effortlessly smooth and rapid opening and closing of its drop point blade. The blade is crafted from titanium-coated D2 steel with a flat grind and fine edge to provide great edge retention and corrosion resistance.

A liner lock secures the blade during use and storage and has a strategically placed jimping to help with secure and comfortable grip when closing the blade. The blade is also just the right size to handle various tasks at 3.30″ long while the handle at 4.30″ long offers enough comfortable grip space.

The TEKTO F2 Bravo pocket knife likewise has a custom pivot and a custom one-positioned machined titanium pocket clip. Overall, it’s a compact carry at 7.60″ long with a built-in lanyard hole for added portability. Its blade boasts a sharp and reliable edge making it ideal for detailed work to general cutting needs. This knife is engineered for convenience no matter where you use it, be that for camping, as a survival tool, or for daily tasks.

