The Tefors Ultimatum Bag is an everyday multifunctional minimalist bag that caters to your carrying needs. It serves as a messenger bag, a backpack, or briefcase thanks to versatile straps and a dual faced design.

No matter which side you choose, it maintains its minimalist aesthetics while providing you full access to its features. It features a slim profile that makes it ideal as a messenger bag during your morning commute. Then switch it up to a briefcase when heading to work or on full backpack mode for hands-free access especially during quick weekend getaways.

No matter how you use it, the Tefors Ultimatum Bag gives you instant access to your gear thanks to a large zipped opening on the fully-padded front area. The opening provides visibility to the contents. Moreover, despite its slim profile, this bag expands by 70% for more storage space.

Inside, organization is also important. The bag opens clamshell style to reveal a padded compartment that fits up to 16″ laptops. There’s also a large mesh pocket to store documents, keyboard, mouse, and other larger items, small pockets for accessories and other smaller mesh compartments accessible from the top of the bag.

The Tefors Ultimatum Bag features magnetic snaps for quick attachment of modular add-ons, a luggage strap, and padded straps. Aside from its sleek silhouette, it also comes in an anti-theft design. It has a hidden pocket that sits against the bag when used as a backpack. It also features two safety locks and the central zipper is strategically positioned on the back so it’s not easily accessible.

