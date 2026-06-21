Whenever you’re in the market for new audio equipment or gadgets with a distinctive aesthetic, Teenage Engineering has it all. We’ve featured several items from its lineup and regularly keep the brand on our radar. While the target demographic is musicians of varying levels of expertise, this latest machine enhances the process. The APC-2 is a bold step forward in a streamlined package.

The Swedish outfit’s ethos promotes exceptional build quality and retro-futuristic designs. At first glance, everything appears complex and intimidating. However, longtime users can attest to the intuitive workflows that encourage experimentation with impressive results. As such, this upcoming SKU caters to those who believe they’re ready to make it big.

Each APC-2 is “a professional record cutter built and designed for producing original playback discs with superior sound quality in real time. Available exclusively via our collaborative partners and masters of analog media, SUPERSENSE. Our shared vision is to enable access to anyone who wants their music or sound on a physical record.”

Think of it as the spiritual successor, albeit at a commercial scale, to the portable PO-80 Record Factory Kit. This freestanding form factor measures 51″ x 23.6″ x 15.7″ and weighs around 308 lbs. Technical specifications indicate the use of powder-coated aluminum and granite for its construction, with the only color scheme listed as black.

It spins via a variable-speed direct drive motor with a tungsten shaft. A vacuum system holds the vinyl record in place, as the variable-pitch control unit and stereo feedback cutting head do their work. For added convenience, remote control over the APC-2 is possible via Wi-Fi or Ethernet connections.

Images courtesy of Teenage Engineering