Tecovas reimagines the classic cowboy boots and outfitted them with modern upgrades to make them comfortable to wear all day long. The outcome is footwear that guarantees comfort and performance and boasts ruggedly handsome good looks, The Knox.

This is Tecovas’ first wedge sole roper with a 1″ wedge sole and a rounded toe. It features a 10″ shaft with restrained hand-laid cording. The brand brags about it being the “most comfortable boots” they have ever made that are sure to treat your feet right.

That’s because “The Knox” sits atop Vibram outsoles with shallow lugs to provide better traction on indoor and outdoor surfaces. It prevents mud and dirt to collect on the lugs and offers a soft, stable platform on uneven grounds. Moreover, these boots sport a dual footbed with a leather liner and removable impact-absorbing polyurethane insoles.

All these traits provide superior comfort without sacrificing durability and protection from the elements. “The Knox” features Goodyear welt, reinforced pull tabs, and a lined shaft while the oiled, full-grain Bovine leather is water and stain-resistant even the seams.

Tecovas’ “The Knox” boots will easily make them your go-to boots. Not only do they come in a ruggedly handsome classic silhouette. They are also easy on the feet so you can wear them all day for work or pleasure. These handmade boots come in dark yet attractive colorways including Wheat Bovine, Briar Bovine, Sandstone Suede, and Midnight Bovine. Dressed up or dressed down, you can’t go wrong sporting this pair for just about any occasion.

Images courtesy of Tecovas