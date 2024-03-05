With the recent Mobile World Congress already over, we can now filter the notable announcements made at the event. Attendees already had high expectations from the biggest names in the industry, but there were a couple of cool surprises which were totally unexpected. One is the Pocket Go from TECNO, positioned to compete against Valve, ASUS, Lenovo, and others.

Nintendo may have nailed the formula for handheld gaming but its hybrid system — the Switch — is already past its prime. Although it still receives amazing software support, most owners choose to be more frugal with their purchases until the next-generation model is released.

Meanwhile, things are heating up in the portable gaming PC front with MSI’s recent entry with the Claw. TECNO started as a budget smartphone brand but has gradually expanded its product portfolio over the years. However, the Pocket Go was surely not on anyone’s cards for 2024.

This device is unlike any other model that’s commercially available right now. Instead of the typical handheld gaming PC configuration, the Pocket Go does not feature a touchscreen. Visuals are delivered directly via a pair of AR glasses, with everything else packaged within the included gamepad.

Enjoy gameplay on a massive 215″ TV positioned approximately 20 feet away in virtual space. TECNO lists an AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS chipset with 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a 1 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. 6D immersion includes “Vision Track, Adaptive Posture, Sound Comes Alive, Ultra-Precise Vibrations, Audio Vibration Enhancement, and Sensory Sync.”

The button layout follows that of your typical Xbox controller with RGB lighting on the front. The Pocket Go also flaunts a removable 50 Wh battery — a convenient feature that needs to become mainstream once again. Pricing and release date are still unavailable as of this writing.

Images courtesy of TECNO