Are you heading up the slopes anytime soon? For those still holding off, better hurry up before the season changes. As you do, however, Tecnica presents the Zero G Peak – a ski touring boot that promises to outdo all others. Versatility is the name of the game here and this winter gear will let you have a great time.

What makes a great ski boot include a secure fit, comfort, and weight. Trudging uphill with heavy footwear can just cut back on the fun especially when a ski lift is not available close by. Thus, the Zero G Peak tips the scales at 35 ounces. Sure, there are other lighter than it, but those also come with their own caveats.

Tecnica manages to balance out the characteristics its users want. In fact, it normally takes the manufacturer years before they settle on what design delivers the best features and performance. The company notes that it’s all thanks to the customizable CAS liner-shell and overlapping cuff.

The combination of these technologies gives skiers the support and stability they need when on the slopes. Depending on what your foot requires, Tecnica equips the Zero G Peak with a heat-moldable liner as well as the lower shell. This allows owners to punch the areas to improve overall comfort.

Another awesome aspect here is how you can conveniently switch between hike and ski modes. No need to unbuckle the Zero G Peak as a lever system lets you quickly engage the function you need. Tecnica will be offering three versions and all will have carbon-Grilamid construction.

Images courtesy of Tecnica