To date, the likes of Sony, LG, and Samsung are still the top choices when it comes to home entertainment. However, market research shows some Chinese brands have established a foothold in the scene and could potentially gain an upper hand in the coming years. TCL is steadily becoming a go-to option for TVs and perhaps even more with the launch of its new Q Class soundbar – the Q6310.

Given modern televisions are getting slimmer with each iteration, manufacturers are sacrificing sound quality. With little to no more room for other components, some models ship with separate speakers to compensate. These days, it’s common for folks to splurge for optional accessories to enjoy enhanced acoustic fidelity. If your current setup needs a boost, then consider a soundbar.

Unlike the traditional home theater arrangement, the Q6310 from TCL provides a more compact alternative. The sleek design of its housing and understated color scheme is a great match for most displays which often come in black or dark gray. To account for the space required, the main unit measures 35.4″ x 2.7″ x 3.9″ with the accompanying subwoofer at 9.8″ x 14.4″ x 8.7″ (W x H x D).

Keep in mind that these two pair wirelessly for versatile placement depending on your TV’s location. This 3.1-channel system is rated at 350W and covers a wide range of frequencies for your listening pleasure. Plus, TCL’s AI Sonic technology automatically calibrates the sound, while Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual: X enhancements ensure top-notch immersive entertainment.

Even when your TV is turned off, the Q6310 supports Bluetooth connectivity to stream music from your favorite devices. Physical ports are likewise available should you choose to hook it up via HDMI ARC, TOSLINK (optical), or 3.5 mm. TCL’s Q Class lineup also offers the Q6510 — a 5.1 channel model.

Images courtesy of TCL