Taylor Stitch’s Turnover Shirt is the ultimate hybrid sweatshirt for everyday wear. It gives the easy comfort of a hoodie but in a refined silhouette and tailored fit to add shape and structure.

This stylish wear can withstand the roughest of rigors and designed to look even better the more you use it. It is made from 11 oz. organic cotton jersey fabric for a soft and burly comfort out of the box. Organic cotton is also one of the most environmentally friendly options because it uses less energy and significantly less water, and produces fewer greenhouse gases.

Moreover, the 7 oz. organic twill collar adds to its comfortable feel. Using twill also makes this hybrid jacket the perfect wear to keep you warm during winter. It also gives the silhouette a unique and refined style.

Meanwhile, a hidden snap front lends a to a seamless cut and antique silver snaps provide additional subtle style. Taylor Stitch’s Turnover Shirt gives a vintage, lived-in feel with a fabric that has been thoroughly garment washed and dyed for a well-loved softness from the very first wear. As for storage, this jacket comes with kangaroo pockets to keep your hands warm during chilly temperatures. The pockets also provide ample space to store your on-the-go essentials.

The Taylor Stitch’s Turnover Shirt makes one look sophisticated, cool, and elegant. This ready-to-wear apparel would look great on its own for cool summer nights. But it also works with layers of clothing as outerwear during colder seasons.

Images courtesy of Taylor Stitch