Taylor Stitch’s The Division Shirt is a hardy outerwear that can easily replace your everyday jacket. It’s as burly as can be so you can wear it while working outdoors. Yet it’s also sleek enough to wear to a party or dinner with friends and family.

This is a hardy shirt jacket with the wear-and-tear to prove it. Its shell is cut from a durable 100% organic cotton fabric heavy-washed to bring out the depth of the indigo yarns. Weighing in at 10 oz., it’s heavier than a traditional button-up, thus making it ideal to wear in the cold.

Taylor Stitch then finished the design of The Division Shirt with its signature casual-but-refined California collar and burnt corozo buttons for added timeless look. These buttons come from the nut of the Tagua Palm Tree, which grows in the fertile landscapes of the South American rainforests. They offer unparalleled quality, reliability, and flexibility.

As with any other work jacket, this one has enough pockets to store your EDC. It comes with two mitered pockets on the chest stitched with button-through flaps. Taylor Stitch’s The Division Shirt ages gracefully like leather. The harder you wear it, the more handsome it only gets. Some of that unmistakable character is already emerging after it’s been heavy-washed.

Taylor Stitch also cut The Division Shirt Jacket with a tailored fit so it looks good either tucked in or hanging loose. Best of all, it easily pairs with just about anything whether it be for dress up or a casual look. Other color variants include Indigo Twill and Natural Selvage.

Images courtesy of Taylor Stitch