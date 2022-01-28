The Taylor Stitch Reversible Lombardi Jacket makes the task of picking out the ideal choice of wear for just about any occasion less daunting. It lets you easily flip sides so you can go dress down or dress up in a jiffy.

This is a fully reversible jacket made with the brand’s famous hem-based boss duck fabric on one side. The other is a waxed cotton canvas developed for Taylor Stitch by Halley Stevensons, an industry leader in weatherproofed fabric. The camo side (or side 1) is a mixture of 9oz cotton herringbone dry wax fabric and 100% cotton. Side 2 is from 12oz 54% hemp, 30% recycled polyester, 14% organic cotton, and 2% spandex. The outcome is a tough-as-nails jacket that can withstand outdoor conditions and wear and tear.

The Taylor Stitch Reversible Lombardi Jacket keeps you warm in chilly temperatures while looking cool and stylish. It comes with custom YKK antique brass snaps on the front closure and two lower welt handwarmer pockets to protect your hands from the cold.

Meanwhile, a lower drawcord with leather stoppers ensures a secure fit and seals in warmth. This jacket also comes with Raglan sleeves for extra range in motion and adjustable cuffs for a clean fit.

The Taylor Stitch Reversible Lombardi Jacket exudes both elegance and rugged appeal. Prep for a day out with Mother Nature and bundle up with the camo side on. The canvas part would definitely look good with a semi-formal occasion. Layer it up with another shirt and pair it with jeans, khaki pants, or black slacks and you’re set for whatever adventure awaits.

