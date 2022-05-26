A pair of boots can take you from the field, the office, or to a formal event in seconds. It’s very versatile footwear that any man should have in his wardrobe. Taylor Stitch’s Moto Boot in Weatherproof Snuffle Suede, for instance, is a ruggedly elegant addition to your footwear collection. Putting it on would definitely add a touch of class and style to any casual or boring attire.

What’s more, it comes in a durable and reliable construction that can withstand cold or wet weather conditions. It’s cut from a lightweight, or 4oz. water-resistant snuff suede leather tanned for softness and flexibility. It feels comfortable right out of the box you don’t need to break them in.

Taylor Stitch’s Moto Boot in Weatherproof Snuffle Suede looks seamless in its construction using a triple-needle lockstitch commonly found in overalls or chore coats. Then a full leather lining ensures a snug and comfortable fit. As with other shoes or boots from Taylor Stitch, this pair also comes with Goodyear welted sole. This makes it resoleable so you can use it over and over again to your heart’s content.

Not to mention, this boot also has a rugged Vibram sole for great energy return and comfort with each step and a true, sleek double-layer cap-toe construction for a casual look. Other notable features in Taylor Stitch’s Moto Boot in Weatherproof Snuffle Suede include waxed cotton laces, natural leather midsole, storm welt, leather heel tabs, and six antique brass eyelets with two antique brass speed hooks.

Images courtesy of Taylor Stitch