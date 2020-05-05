Working at home is becoming the new normal amid the current COVID-19 pandemic and when it comes to work-at-home setups, proper and healthy lighting is a must. Ceiling lights can get quite bright and awkward when you want to brighten up your work desk. This is where desk lamps come in handy. The TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp with Qi-Enabled Wireless Charger is a must-have for any work-at-home setups. It not only provides light but also charges tech devices and offers you the freedom to adjust brightness settings according to your mood.

This is the most versatile LED desk lamp you could get that does double duty as both a lamp and a charger. Its base houses RAVPower’s HyperAir technology for fast Qi-Wireless charging up to 7.5W and 10W for iPhone and Samsung smartphones, respectively. The base also comes with a built-in 5V/1A iSmart USB charging port to power other non-wireless devices.

Meanwhile, the LED light offers an output of 400 Lumens and features five brightness levels, five color temperatures modes, and night light. It even has a one-hour auto-shutoff timer to save power.

The TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp with Qi-Enabled Wireless Charger is a workhorse and yet it boasts a sleek and slim profile that doesn’t take up much space on your desk. It measures 15.6″ L x 6.8″ W x 16.7″ H and weighs 2.75 pounds. It looks and feels modern and doesn’t look off in any room decor. Best of all, you can rotate the lamp arm 180 degrees so you easily direct the light where you want it.

Images courtesy of TaoTronics