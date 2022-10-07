Another stellar ship that made its debut at the Monaco Yacht Show comes from Tankoa Yachts. The T680 Fenice is a sleek steel monohull which is an opulent tribute to an iconic attraction in Venice – the Fenice Opera House. Moreover, it also embodies elements inspired by the charm of the Italian city in question.

Its silhouette and blueprints are the work of both Tankoa Yachts alongside Team For Design’s Enrico Gobbi. At 233 feet from tip to tail, it’s a massive vessel with an aluminum superstructure clients can personalize to suit their extravagant tastes. Its exterior exudes an automotive or aeronautic vibe.

Whoever orders the T680 Fenice will get to enjoy almost 1,000 square feet dedicated to the owner’s suite. Full-height glazing ensures panoramic ocean vistas of the superyacht’s surroundings. There’s also a private terrace with a spa pool to soak the day’s stress away.

Meanwhile, guests can choose to hang out at the main saloon or at many of its outdoor spaces. the T680 Fenice’s open floor plan gives the volumes within an almost fluid motif. One of its cool features is a dining area with sliding doors so you can have meals or drinks al-fresco should the weather cooperate.

Head up to the sun deck for breathtaking views, while the wheelhouse deck also holds a lounge. Fancy a swim? Check out the aft of the lower deck where the beach club to access the infinity pool. Sections with glass covers form a stylish water feature and double as a walkway.

Propulsion comes from a pair of Caterpillar engines with an option for a hybrid setup. The T680 Fenice can reach a top speed of 16.5 knots and boasts a range of 5,000 nautical miles when cruising at 12 knots.

