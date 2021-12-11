When we heard the name T760 Apache, what came to mind was a new military machine built to dominate the battlefield. Little did we know that it’s actually a massive luxury vessel for the rich to show off. This magnificent ship measures approximately 250 feet and overflows with upscale creature comforts that will make guests want to stay.

The architects went for a multi-deck configuration with an aluminum superstructure. TANKOA ensures there are no shortage of captivating spaces for entertainment, recreation, exercise, and more. Let’s start with the beach club at the aft section of the lower deck.

This area features an infinity pool, foldable terraces, a hydraulic swim platform, and sunbeds. The tenders and other personal water toys are conveniently stored in a garage just adjacent here. T760 Apache guests can access this via a flight of stairs from the main deck.

Meanwhile, the latter is where you’ll find the external lounge and saloon. A hallway leads to four guest cabins and a gym further ahead. Here, you can look up and marvel at the beauty of the flying pool as it forms the atrium. Climb up the stairs to reach the upper deck of the T760 Apache and your jaws will drop.

The forward section showcases water from the swimming pool that flows beneath transparent panels on the floor. It extends all the way into the owner’s suite’s living room and bedroom. Moreover, there’s another open-air lounge and dining table to the aft.

Then there’s the bridge deck with the control room and one more pool. Finally, the crow’s nest packs nothing but some seats. The T760 Apache can reach speeds of up to 16.5 knots with a range of 5,000 nautical miles. Get in touch with TANKOA to order your own.

Images courtesy of TANKOA