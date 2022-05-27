We all know some aftermarket customization groups have their preferred brands to work on. Among the brands that we regularly see are BMW, KTM, Honda, and Kawasaki. Meanwhile, we want to showcase Tamarit Motorcycles and its preferences to work Triumph two-wheelers. The latest moto to roll out of their garage is a beautiful bobber they call the JBBL.

This build starts with a 2008 Triumph Bonneville T100 which then sheds all unnecessary components. Tamarit Motorcycles also reveals that the café racer is project 104 for the team. It is a commission by a client of theirs named Jordi. The JBBL is shipping out to its owner in Mallorca.

Although this is a one-off silhouette, the shop is incorporating the belly pan design from the Jade. Aside from this, everything else is bespoke to endow the bike with a slightly more muscular stature. There are enough aesthetic changes here to set it apart from the stock version of its donor bike.

The front of the 2008 Triumph Bonneville T100 appears different as Tamarit Motorcycles replaces it with a Springer fork. Supposedly, the unique performance of its suspension system tweaks the riding characteristics of the JBBL. For additional safety when it gets dark, they’re mounting an adaptive LED headlight.

Traditional spoke wheels are on the front, but the rear gets 16” lenticular rims to improve aerodynamics. The gradual slope of the JBBL’s tank meets with a plush handmade seat upholstered in nautical material. Underneath the saddle’s base is where the rear lights are installed.

Next, we have lateral support for its floating license plate. What adds to its unique setup is the Zard exhaust which is positioned higher on the frame. Completing the JBBL’s look is the black/gray/white colorway and graphite nickel plating accents.

Images courtesy of Tamarit Motorcycles