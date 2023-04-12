Back then, when somebody asked you to point out where the speakers are in a room, it’s a no-brainer given the prevalent design at the time. It’s usually a rectangular box in varying sizes with either a metal mesh or acoustic fabric to cover the drivers. Who knew modern offerings like the TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist. Sounds. would push aesthetics beyond expectations?

At first glance, this looks like your average freestanding speaker. However, a close-up inspection reveals remarkable details that set it apart from others. TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist. is crafting it out of high-performance-grade polycarbonate composite resin in a gray hue. The device stands 43.31” x 12.60” x 18.11” (H x W x D) and weighs 55.12 lbs.

If you live in or have visited The Big Apple, then it should be obvious what the Sounds. resembles. The fashion designer presents a classy audio product that pays tribute to the iconic Flatiron Building. It is a tourist attraction standing at 175 Fifth Avenue.

As for the speaker, it appears like a halfway-done concrete sculpture with a wide base for stability. Inside, it’s packing seven speaker units: Three 1” NdFeB magnetic circuit tweeters with silk domes, two paper cone 12 mm linear excursion 3” mid-range units, and two aluminum piston NdFeB magnet circuit 6.5” woofers.

TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist. rates the output power to be as high as 2,000W with a frequency response range of 20 Hz to 25 kHz. It supports Bluetooth 5.2 and true wireless connectivity with another Sounds. speaker. With a discrete look, it can easily pass for a fancy piece of décor in any room. Preorders are now up with deliveries slated for September this year.

Images courtesy of TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist.