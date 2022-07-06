TAG Heuer makes some of the most striking chronographs out there. We are so used to watches with round cases, that we overlook some of the more geometric offerings out there. If you prefer a square form factor, there are plenty of brands that have them. Since we’re big fans of all-black colorways, the Monaco Special Edition comes highly recommended.

We’ve featured a blackout timepiece with a square outline before, but that was from Bell & Ross. According to the watchmaker, this new release is “paying homage to the rare and mythical all-black Monaco of the 70s.” Some might argue that slightly bulging sides can classify it as a tonneau, but it does not taper too aggressively near to lugs to make it so.

The TAG Heuer Monaco Special Edition sports a 39 mm titanium case with a coat of black DLC. We like the matte finish on every surface of the chronograph which enhances the understated vibe it gives off. The two pushers flanking the crown are also geometric in shape matching the angular motif of the case.

Next, there’s the almost gemlike sapphire crystal with the Monaco Special Edition’s beveled edges. Beneath is the almost completely Stygian dial if not for the white indices and other details. 5N Rose gold plating adorns the hands, hour markers, and one sub-dial hand at 6 o’clock just above the date window.

Two squarish sub-dials occupy the spaces at 3 o’clock or 9 o’clock. A quick peek inside via the exhibition case back window reveals a rotor also with 5N rose gold plating. The components of its Caliber HEUER02 self-winding chronograph movement are likewise visible. The Monaco Special Edition comes with a black alligator leather strap for an elegant ensemble for your wrist.

Images courtesy of TAG Heuer