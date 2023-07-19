TAG Heuer has been closely working with the motorsport scene that people are associating its watches with all kinds of automotive pursuits. What most of us forget is that the Swiss group also has roots in sailing. The aptly named Carrera Skipper is a stylish timepiece ideal for those who spend their leisure surrounded by azure skies and water.

At 39 mm, this nautical-themed timekeeping instrument is great for all wrist sizes. Even if you already own the regular versions of the chronograph, this would be a welcome addition to your growing collection of TAG Heuer. Moreover, fans of the America’s Cup – particularly the Intrepid racing yacht – can flaunt their support with the Carrera Skipper.

Endowed with a round steel case, crown, and pushers, this easily withstands the corrosive properties of seawater. Moreover, it can withstand dives up to 328 feet, but we wouldn’t recommend it over a proper diver’s watch. Sapphire crystal covers its brushed blue dial and exhibition case back. The latter allows us to view the in-house TH20-06 self-winding caliber’s rotor.

The automatic movement keeps it ticking up to 80 hours. The dots just above its applied baton hour markers and the spine of the hours/minutes hands are lined with lume for visibility in the dark. A date window is located at 6 o’clock, while a trio of chronograph counters are arranged in an inverted delta configuration.

Shades of orange, green and teal are likewise on board as a tribute to the vintage model it’s meant to represent. The Carrera Skipper is paired with a blue fabric strap and uses a steel push-button folding clasp closure system.

“Sailing’s natural affinity with motorsports and its relentless passion for precision and speed inspires this signature TAG Heuer Carrera “Skipper”. A daring tribute to our sailing heritage conveyed through a distinctive colour scheme. Resolutely iconic,” reads the description for reference number CBS2213.FN6002.

