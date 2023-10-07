The unveiling of the TAG Heuer x Porsche—Legends of Panamericana Sonderwunsch race cars at the Rennsport Reunion 7 officially confirmed the carmaker’s plans to enter the recently revived competition. The announcement was further hyped by Patrick Dempsey’s participation as the driver of car number 154. Meanwhile, the collaboration extends beyond the vehicles with the launch of the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronosprint x Porsche.

We have word that the TAG Heuer x Porsche—Legends of Panamericana Sonderwunsch car number 152 will hit the auction block shortly after the motorsport event in Mexico. Thereafter, proceeds from its sale are slated to benefit certain charities in the country. The chances of any interested party owning this exclusive example are slim, but the commemorative timepieces are a different story.

As indicated by press materials, the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronosprint x Porsche is a tribute to the 60th anniversaries of the TAG Heuer Carrera and the Porsche 911. There are two references on offer, both of which sport a similar design but different materials and pricing. CBS2011.FC6529 is your classic steel chronograph, while CBS2040.FC8318 flaunts its elegance with 18K 5N solid rose gold.

The case measures 42 mm and is endowed with polished and brushed finishes across varying surfaces. Automotive nods abound like the oscillating rotor in the shape of a Porsche steering wheel, the debossed 911 logo on the leather strap, and sub-dials that resemble the dashboard instruments. Applied baton hour markers adorn the curved edges of the main dial with a date aperture at 6 o’clock.

Only the hours and minutes hands feature photoluminescent elements on their spines for low-light legibility. Just like an engine, an in-house TH20-08 automatic caliber powers its chronograph complications. The self-winding movement has a balance frequency of 4Hz (28,800 vph) and an 80-hour power reserve. Which of the two TAG Heuer Carrera Chronosprint x Porsche references do you find more appealing?

Images courtesy of TAG Heuer/Porsche