A pen is a quintessential everyday carry tool, so much so that sometimes its design becomes an afterthought. Instead, functionality becomes the sole focus. But Tacray beautifully integrates both style and function in the Zirconium Alloy EDC Pen. This heirloom-worthy writing instrument demands attention and deserves to be seen, not tucked away in a bag.

It’s a magnificent showpiece, boasting a sleek silhouette complemented by a durable body. It features two CNC-machined parts: the zirconium body and Damascus titanium clip. The zirconium is machined for weight and feel, crafted from solid black zirconium alloy, which is denser and offers a more even weight than titanium or aluminum pens of a similar size. It provides a comfortable heft in the hands.

Meanwhile, the pocket clip features beautiful layered, wave-like patterns naturally developed during fabrication. The pattern is inherent in Damascus steel and provides a unique design each time. This means no two pocket clips are alike, yet still deserving of a second look. The Tacray Zirconium Alloy EDC Pen comes in two machined surface textures: a fine checkered pattern and a layered diamond pattern. Both textures offer mesmerizing reflections in the light and provide a tactile feel.

It’s a simple click-action pen that ships with a standard Schmidt P9000M refill — a famous German-made cartridge known for its smooth, consistent ink flow and long service life. The Tacray Zirconium Alloy EDC Pen is fidget-friendly, with a press-to-extend and press-again-to-retract deployment. Every click lands a clean, deliberate stop, sans any looseness or rattle. It measures 5.12″ long and 0.39″ wide and weighs 40g.

Images courtesy of Tacray