Now you can have a sauna anywhere you want be it in a snowy or desert landscape or anywhere outdoors. Backcountry Hut Company has expanded its line of prefab cabins with the introduction of the System S Prefab Sauna.

There’s nothing like having your own personal sauna to warm you up when the feel or need arises. Inspired by Nordic sauna culture, the System S is a free-standing sauna structure that sets up easily and provides ample space for two or more people. It has a compact footprint of 8’x10′ and uses sustainably sourced cedar to line the interior.

Speaking of the interior, this prefab sauna features a two-level bench system, much like those you see in spas. It can accommodate six adults and keeps everyone cozy in any climate using a Tylo Sense Pure 8 heating system.

Moreover, Backcountry Hut Company ensures the System S can withstand the rigors of extreme weather and daily use. Thus, the exterior is clad in painted steel. The addition of a wide-open double-glazed window lets you enjoy the scenery outside while you bask in the cleansing and spiritual rituals that come with heat bathing.

As with other prefab constructions from the company, this sauna provides instant gratification. It does not require any complex installation methods. It arrives on site fully-constructed and ready to connect to existing electrical systems. In most cases, it sets up on-site sans the need for a permit. The System S is the perfect addition to any space as it provides rest and relaxation.

Images courtesy of Backcountry Hut Company