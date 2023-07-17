Many watch enthusiasts are likely still waiting to get their hands on the absurdly popular MoonSwatch collection. Swatch’s regular lineup has its fair share of fans, but it’s their collaborative models that typically garner the most attention. Until restocks of their OMEGA tie-in finally become readily available, why not check out the new BIG BOLD IRONY series?

Gone are the days when the Swiss watchmaker’s wares are viewed as cheap plastic accessories no serious collector would ever consider purchasing. Since 2020, the company has been revamping its catalog with an innovative material dubbed Bioceramic.

Meanwhile, the latest release introduces the premium feel of metal on your skin. The BIG BOLD IRONY presents five stylish colorways to express yourself with. Pick between MINT TRIM (SB07S111), AZURE BLUE DAZE (SB07S106), BOLDEN YELLOW (SB07S109), RED JUICY (SB07S110), and DARK IRONY(SB07S105).

Keep in mind that the overall design is consistent across all variants, save for their vibrant hues. Each unit’s 47 mm case is constructed out of durable stainless steel which sports a sandblasted finish and is water resistant up to three bars.

The matte texture of the housing includes the lugs, crown, and case back (although there are no official images that show the rear section). Bioceramic finds its way to the interior of the BIG BOLD IRONY as it flaunts an open-work dial – a feature you don’t normally see on quartz-based movements.

The minute track’s indices, Arabic numeral hour/minute markers, and the seconds hand are all in a matching shade as the rubber strap. Swatch describes the BIG BOLD IRONY collection it as “A BIG BOLD first that boldly goes where no watch has gone before.”

Images courtesy of Swatch