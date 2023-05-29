Suzanne Somer’s Palm Springs compound at 252 Ridge Road has reemerged on the market for a cool asking price of $12.9 million. The “Three’s Company” star and her husband, Alan Hamel bought the hillside compound in the ’70s and put it up for sale in 2021 after 40 years of ownership.

The impressive 28-acre property in The Mesa community features a European-inspired design. It houses seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a two-room chef’s kitchen with a wine cellar, and four individual villas. It boasts sweeping views of Mesa Canyon and an expansive 7,280 square feet of living space. Renowned Palm Springs architect Albert Frey, best known for his midcentury modern creations, designed one of the guest houses called “The Rock House.” This stone-clad dwelling offers two suites, a fireplace, a meditation garden, a claw-foot tub, and walls of glass.

Suzanne Somer’s Palm Springs compound has 10 outdoor venues including a lagoon-style pool and natural rock amphitheater. It also has a natural waterfall, hiking trails, and secret patios. Residents and guests can even take the custom-built funicular for ease of access up and down the hill via a cable car.

“It has all this acreage and hiking trails and a beautiful gated long driveway. There’s nothing like it and there never will be again,” Somers told Homes and Gardens back in 2021.

Somers called the layout of her house “unique” in an interview with People adding that it is a “great home for having guests because they can each go off to their own cottages at the end of the day and have privacy.” Suzanne Somer’s Palm Springs compound can park over 20 cars, seat up to 32 guests in the formal dining room, and have over 50 people at the al fresco entertainment center.

