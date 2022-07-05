French luxury house Louis Vuitton has been branching out into other segments. At first, it was strange seeing devices such as wearables, TWS earbuds, and speakers, but this is a trend others are just eager to follow. Streetwear label Supreme revisits its partnership with Bang & Olufsen for a special edition Beosound Explore.

Their previous outing gave those who love the American lifestyle brand the Beoplay P2. This was a pill-shaped personal portable Bluetooth speaker with a lanyard on the side. You can say it was a hit, which is why a follow-up was inevitable. Just like before, this collaboration starts off with a tough outdoor speaker.

Unlike before, this model boasts a more rugged construction. Bang & Olufsen crafts the housing out of scratch-resistant type-2 anodized aluminum. Then there are the vertical rib elements that bolster the structural rigidity of the Beosound Explore. A fabric cover then keeps sand and other smaller particles out.

Bang & Olufsen says it is IP67-rated waterproof, which makes the Beosound Explore a perfect companion for outdoor adventures. Don’t let a little rain or a dip in the pool stop your tunes. Off-grid listening is never an issue with its 27-hour battery life on a full charge.

This Beosound Explore, meanwhile, comes in two exclusive colorways: Black Anthracite and Supreme Red. Of course, the New York-based fashion group’s script in white wraps around the speaker grilles. It packs two 1.8” full-range drivers that deliver 360-degree audio.

Just like any modern Bluetooth speaker, the Beosound Explore Supreme Edition supports stereo pairing. The touch controls are also waterproof and will even work with gloves on. This is part of Supreme’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection of stylish accessories.

Images courtesy of Bang & Olufsen/Supreme