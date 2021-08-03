SUPER73 is here to share a new addition to its Z-Series lineup of electrified bicycles. Although there’s nothing wrong with conventional pedal power, motorized assistance is a handy feature to have as a backup anyway. The ZX brings a slew of upgrades to the table to make your commute smoother and fun.

For the frame, it uses aircraft-grade 6061-T6 aluminum for extreme durability minus the weight. Moreover, even under extreme weather conditions, the metal should stay corrosion-free for a long time. SUPER73 also equips it with what it calls a multi-class ride mode feature.

Upon activation, it allows you to engage the throttle and pedal but limits the top speed to 20 mph. This makes it possible to take the ZX on public roads and bike paths sans a license, insurance, or registration. In short, you can have fun right away upon its delivery.

Powering the electric drive system is a 615-Whr user-replaceable battery unit. Its brand-new motor boasts up to 1,350 watts of peak power depending on the ride mode. Throttle-only operation claims to have a range of up to 30 miles, while ECO pedal-assist mode bumps that up to 50 miles.

Long rides won’t be an issue thanks to the ergonomic placement of its seat and handlebars. The ZX comes with a transflective monochromatic LCD display. Pair the electric bike with your smartphone to activate turn-by-turn navigation.

Make adjustments on your smartphone and get over-the-air (OTA) firmware updates. SUPER73 offers the ZX in two colorways: Storm Gray and Moon Rock. There’s also an option to get with LZRD or Trooper tires. Likely due to popular demand, each buyer is limited to only 2 units.

Images courtesy of SUPER73