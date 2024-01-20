Although the hype surrounding Tesla’s Cybertruck has died long ago, those who preordered still reportedly felt it was worth the wait. Unfortunately, there have been reports of issues as some owners voice their complaints online. Meanwhile, Ford’s all-electric venture continues to establish the carmaker as a formidable force in the sustainable motoring scene. The F-150 Lighting Switchgear is scheduled to make its debut soon.

Those still on the fence regarding an eco-friendly pickup truck might change their minds when they see the demonstrator unit in action. The Blue Oval confirmed it will be at the King of the Hammers race in Johnson Valley to show spectators what the green machine is capable of. The standard trim is already remarkable, but upgrades are always awesome.

Ford confirms there are currently no plans for mass production, which tells us the F-150 Lightning Switchgear is the only one of its kind for now. No changes are made to the powertrain as the twin-motor configuration remains powered by a 131 kWh lithium-ion battery. This means output is still at about 580 horsepower and 775 lb-ft of torque. However, the tweaks could improve its acceleration over the Lariat’s 3.8-second 0-60 mph sprint.

With a grueling off-road playground set before it, the wheels are now wrapped in 37″ NITTO Ridge Grappler tires. Of course, the suspension system also undergoes a rework with 3-inch diameter internal bypass springs from Fox. A multilink independent unit bolsters the rear, while a double-wishbone setup handles the front. The F-150 Lightning Switchgear’s ground clearance is adjustable for both on-road and off-road driving.

Meanwhile, the body kit outfitted for the event shows steel rock rails, a custom front skid plate, and carbon composite components. The bed is equipped with a chase rack and a couple of spare tires. Ford will likely gauge the reception its F-150 Lightning Switchgear generates before a commercial version becomes a reality. In related news, a 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse with VIN 001 is heading to auction later this month.

Images courtesy of Ford