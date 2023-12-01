Whenever anything related to Pagani Automobili drops, you can be sure it will set the automotive industry abuzz. Unlike other esteemed Italian marques, it produces only a limited number of examples annually. The craftsmanship and engineering that goes into each of their vehicles is jaw-dropping, which makes them extremely desirable to those who can afford one. The 2024 Imola Roadster is finally here and it’s a stunner!

The manufacturer in question has built a solid reputation since its founding in 1992 for its exemplary work on carbon fiber components used by its fleet. These days, people no longer refer to its lineup as supercars as it has elevated every aspect of its machines into the realm of hypercars. Its latest offering improves upon the track-only platforms of the past, as noted by insiders.

To build a mechanical motoring marvel like the 2024 Imola Roadster, Pagani considers every minute detail such as the weight, materials, aerodynamics, and so much more. Hence, we start off with the chassis which is constructed out of carbo-titanium HP62-G2 and Carbo-Triax HP62 followed by tubular chromium-molybdenum steel subframes on both ends.

Powering this sexy drop-top is a Mercedes-AMG 5.9-liter twin-turbocharged V12. The bespoke engine was crafted according to Pagani’s detailed specifications and is mated to an Xtrac 7-speed transversal sequential automated manual transmission with an electro-mechanical differential. Meanwhile, its output is rated at 838 horsepower and 811 lb-ft of torque.

Pagani has electronically limited the top to about 217 mph, but indicated that the aggressively designed bodywork can generate up to 1,300 lbs. of downforce at 173 mph. Behind its set of seven-spoke alloy wheels are Brembo brakes for unbeatable stopping power. Only 8 examples of the 2024 Imola Roadster will be available globally.

Images courtesy of Pagani