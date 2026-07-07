San Diego-based premium wellness brand Sun Home Saunas has released its first line of indoor traditional steam saunas with Nova. The design brings a modern, design-forward approach to the centuries-old ritual of steam bathing, which involves creating löyly, the steam that defines an authentic sauna, by pouring water over heated stones.

Every sauna features a HUUM drop electric rock heater that produces genuine steam when poured with water, ultimately heating the cabin to 110°C (230°F). It is available in three-person and five-person models, with the former featuring a 6kW heater on a dedicated 240V, 30A circuit, while the latter uses a 7.5kW heater on a 240V, 40A circuit.

Moreover, the Nova indoor steam sauna uses a Wi-Fi-enabled HUUM app to manage temperature and scheduling. This way, you can preheat it and get it ready for use. Its interior features a Canadian cedar finish for natural moisture resistance, warm handfeel at high heat, and dimensional stability.

It features a back wall with carbonized hexagonal tiles hand-laid and sourced from a single workshop in Estonia. The tiles’ darkened, heat-treated finish creates an elegant contrast to the lighter cedar. Additionally, the cabin used marine-grade stainless steel fasteners throughout for corrosion resistance.

Moreover, the Nova indoor steam sauna features dual-stack benches for high-heat and low-heat zones. It also has a built-in electronic ventilation system to automatically circulate fresh air continuously. Then thermal-optimized black privacy glass and warm LED tile with RGB ambient lighting complete its modern interior. The entire cabin is constructed with non-toxic, low-VOC materials and externally measures 64.9″ W × 57.1″ D × 82.7″ H (~772 lbs) for the three-person and 78.7″ W × 68.9″ D × 82.7″ H (~926 lbs) for the five-person cabin.

Images courtesy of Sun Home Saunas