Lumysi is a jewelry-inspired health band that goes further than just showing isolated health metrics. Instead of leaving you to figure everything out, it connects monitored data into a single cohesive picture for easy analysis. Its sensors track over 30 health metrics sent to your phone via a companion app.

This fitness band provides 24/7 tracking of your sleep, heart rate, HRV, activity, SpO2, recovery, temperature, and more. It provides real-time data on active calories and total calories burned, steps taken, distance covered, workout intensity, and activity duration. Its smart systems provide a comprehensive report on daily metrics, such as “Your HRV is lower than your 7-day average. You had a shorter sleep window last night and high activity yesterday. Your body may benefit from a lighter day.”

Lumysi delivers easy-to-understand context that guides you on the health metrics that you need to work on. It uses a PPG sensor with green, red, and infrared LEDs, the same technology trusted by Apple Watch and WHOOP. The sensor continuously reads your heart rate, HRV, and blood oxygen levels with genuine precision.

Moreover, this health tracker has a dedicated skin temperature sensor that operates around the clock, quietly monitoring your body’s thermal baseline to provide data that connects to recovery, cycle patterns, and early signs of illness. It also has an accelerometer that captures movements and even the stillness of your sleep. Every sensor refreshes data every 30 seconds for real, precise monitoring.

Lumysi keeps you connected to your health without it feeling like a mechanical device on your wrist. It boasts a sleek, stylish design that moves with you and looks great on every occasion. It offers lightweight strength with its titanium frame and runs for seven days on a single battery charge.

Images courtesy of Lumysi