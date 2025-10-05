Hiking or mountain climbing is one way of incorporating cardio into your exercise routine that also lets you commune with nature. But when the weather fails to cooperate, then you’re stuck with some basic cardio reps at home. Unless, you have a machine that mimics hiking like the Echelon Summit Stairmill.

This exercise machine lets you tackle intense or low-impact calorie-burning workout in the comfort of your home. It offers 12 pre-programmed workouts or you can customize your routine with metric target modes. It even has instructor-led classes and scenic hikes to go along with your routine, giving you the flexibility to push yourself forward to achieve your goal.

The Echelon Summit Stairmill offers adjustable 38° incline for challenging yet effective workouts. It also has adjustable pace (14-140 steps per minute) for either low-impact or intense workout. Its Bluetooth-connected 22″ LCD console tracks your progress and the handlebars have heart rate sensors that syncs with a Bluetooth heart rate monitor for real-time feedback. It shows the steps taken per minute, heart rate, calories burned, and more.

Moreover, its built-in MagSafe wireless charging lets you keep your phone nearby and powered while you exercise. This machine is also compact, featuring a space-saving design that fits under eight-foot ceilings. It has transport wheels for easy storage, water bottle holder, and phone holder.

Likewise, the Echelon Summit Stairmill operates quietly so you can catch up on your cardio early in the morning or late at night and not disturb anyone’s sleep. This machine makes a versatile addition to any space.

Images courtesy of Echelon