Famed Los Angeles architects Sumner Spaulding and Walter Weber tucked this Los Feliz home behind gates and hidden from the street for complete privacy. They built it in 1928 and designed it to encompass a massive character home with a huge flat yard, with expansive panoramic views of Sin City’s mountains and city lights.

The property measures 6,408 square feet and sits on just about half an acre of land. A sunken lush courtyard entry leads to a grand front hall that opens to a sunny living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room, and the first-floor bedroom suite. The other six bedrooms are found on the second floor plus an office. All the bedrooms are connected by a wide dramatic arched hallway including an exquisite primary suite with a private balcony, updated bath, and sweeping views.

This level also hosts a library, a massive family room that connects to a separate section of the yard, and a culinary kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, a kitchen island, and a breakfast area that has direct backyard access. Once inside, you’ll also notice that the original architectural details have been preserved including built-ins, plasterwork, hardwood floors, and crown moldings.

This Los Feliz home also retained the double staircases along with a dumb waiter (it’s unclear if it still works) and the original oversized French doors that open to the backyard. Meanwhile, there’s plenty of room for entertaining outside with an outdoor fireplace, spa, pool, an al fresco kitchen, and a partially-covered patio. In the basement is an oenophile’s temperature-controlled wine cellar and this property has a massive 3-car garage. All these luxuries for a selling price of 6.8 million.

Images courtesy of Sotheby’s Realty