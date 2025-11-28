Swedish designer Gustaf Westman makes bold, fun, colorful, chunky, and quirky everyday pieces from tumblers, plates, planters, stools, and more. His creations stand out and make great conversation starters in any interior setup. His latest creation, the Puzzle Shelf, invites playful interaction and creates social connection.

The design takes inspiration from jigsaw puzzles, hence its name. Each piece features those all-too familiar protruding tabs and recessed slots on their sides. These allows the units to connect and lock in place sans the need for connecting hardware.

The Puzzle Shelf offers a tool-free and plug-and-play construction method. Putting the shelf together makes for a fun and interactive activity that friends or family members can do together. The blocks are also oversized which enables an easy assembly.

Moreover, the modularity of this furniture means it transforms according to your needs. You can rearrange, stack, or form various configurations. It can serve as a stool, a towering shelf, a coffee table, a magazine or book rack, a bench, and more.

The Puzzle Shelf offers a flexible system that encourages creativity to expand its function. Its an alluring furniture featuring bright, glossy and smooth pieces with no sharp or dangerous angles. Its rounded silhouette and bulky size also make it child-friendly. Think of it as Lego blocks that they can put together. Of course, parental or adult guidance is always advised in this case, as the bone-shaped blocks may be too heavy for them to handle on their own.

Before doing a full-scale product, Westman first tested the form using 3D printed miniatures. The Puzle Shelf builds on his candy-colored universe with the blocks in candy-pink, cherry-red, grass-green, icy-blue, and cream colorways.

Images courtesy of Gustaf Westman/Instagam