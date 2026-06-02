The OmniPro Wrench 3.0 combines the best features of its two earlier versions along with some upgrades. It offers the perfect balance of size and functionality in a compact yet adventure-ready shell CNC-machined from GR5 titanium.

This portable multi-tool packs 15 functions in a size of just 4.11″ long and 1.81 wide, and a weight of 174 g (6.14 oz). It houses the most-used utility tools, including a bottle opener, bit driver, a side-mounted #11 scalpel blade, and a caliper. It also has a magnetic eternal pen, a ruler, a ceramic-bead glass breaker, and an adjustable wrench with a 0-18 mm capacity.

The OmniPro Wrench 3.0 from tool company IF features a modular design that offers flexibility in your everyday carry tools. You can remove those that you don’t need for an even lighter setup. It features a fidget-friendly design with the parts that move, rotate, twist, or extend as they shift into different functions.

There’s a modular bit storage that houses six bits of different sizes and eight tritium slots for ambient lighting in the dark. The modular bit storage and the added extension rod use a magnetic snap-and-lock system for wobble-free use and secure storage. The pen, ratchet holder, and bit drivers also rely on magnetic attachments.

The OmniPro Wrench 3.0 features a new ratchet that moves in both directions effortlessly via a quick-switch mechanism. It also positions at three different angles for easy access to hard-to-reach areas. Meanwhile, the bottle opener offers better grip and stability with its new placement away from the wrench jaws, and the blade includes a finger groove for safer deployment and usage.

Images courtesy of IF