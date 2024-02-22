The Storm Jacket by Hong Kong clothing brand Storm Lab is the product of meticulous design and refinement. It’s a performance wear perfect for both urban commuting and outdoor adventures and can be worn even under harsh weather conditions as it is waterproof.

This jacket packs a whopping 18 pockets to store most of your on-the-go EDC essentials while looking sleek. Hence, it is an EDC’ers dream outdoor wear. You’d want to ditch an extra bag with this on as it has organized pockets for all your essentials, even the tech ones. Aside from the interior pockets or the tactical layer, there are six waterproof external pockets too.

There’s a large one on the back, a couple of front side zip pockets, a small one on the chest, and another on the arm. The Storm Jacket also conveniently offers a touch-compatible phone pocket specifically designed to protect and easily use your phone even under harsh weather conditions.

Moreover, this is a three-season jacket that keeps you comfortable and protected during spring, autumn, and winter. It is waterproof, windproof, abrasion resistant (100000 Cycles), stain resistant, and offers exceptional cold resistance. It has an outer layer made from 90% nylon and 10% Spandex Weave Fabric. Meanwhile, its mid layer is a TPU membrane and the inner layer is 100% polyester.

The Storm Jacket also features a detachable insulation layer crafted from double-layered fleece and insulating film to provide exceptional warmth in the cold. The hood is also detachable and the jacket has a horizontal reflective strip on the back for visibility in the dark at a distance of 30 meters. Conveniently, this jacket also offers a lightweight lighting module that is an ideal substitute for traditional headlamps.

Images courtesy of Storm Lab