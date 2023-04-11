It’s awesome that we are at a point in time wherein almost every big reveal in the urban mobility segment involves all-electric platforms. This is the most favorable direction climate change experts constantly call for and many manufacturers are eager to comply. Now, STILRIDE is close to launching its next–generation e-scooter – the aptly named STILRIDE 1.

Just like its predecessor, the SUS1 (Sport Utility Scooter), this latest compact two-wheeler also uses a battery-electric setup. Even though solar energy and hydrogen fuel cell systems are ideal on paper, current limitations in their respective technologies prevent mainstream industry adoption.

Nevertheless, the STILLRIDE 1 offers a sleek outline made possible via a proprietary production process. The company claims each unit only uses a sheet of stainless steel to minimize waste. Via the STILFOLD computational origami hardware and software, the assembly line does not require welding machines.

STILRIDE notes the chassis and body are curve-folded into its distinct retro-futuristic outline. Along with its 51V 5.1 kWh battery pack, this e-scooter tips the scales at 286 lbs. According to the press materials, it measures 70.9” x 21.2” x 51.2” (L x W x H). The ground clearance is 5.5” with a 50.8” wheelbase as listed.

The air-cooled PMSM hub motor features an integrated controller and supports regenerative braking. Output is around 10.7 horsepower and 207 lb-ft of torque with a top speed of 60 mph. A full charge is just enough for 75 miles before it needs to plug right back in. The STILRIDE 1 offers a relaxed riding position, while the striking bare metal finish boosts its appeal.

Images courtesy of STILRIDE