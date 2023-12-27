The “Cool S” Jacket by State Bicycle Co. keeps you warm and cozy during bike rides at night or during chilly weather. It’s a versatile piece that combines the comfort and style of a jersey and a jacket.

This outdoor gear lets you “embrace the winter rides with a touch of retro cool”. The doodle prints on the front remind us of days doodling on the margin during school days. It also comes with the brand’s iconic “Cool S” design and pays even more homage to those years in the classroom with the addition of a composition notebook pattern on one sleeve that runs all the way to the back.

Meanwhile, a white “SBC” logo on the upper back stands out against a black backdrop. Aside from its classic design, the “Cool S” Jacket by State Bicycle Co. comes with a fleece lining to offer warmth and features a wind-resistant outer layer to keep the cool breeze at bay.

The central zipped closure goes all the way to the neck to ensure coverage from the chilly wind. This stylish gear can be worn on its own or as an extra layer over a shirt or jersey. It provides unbeatable warmth and comfort and comes in a limited-edition offering.

Moreover, the “Cool S” Jacket by State Bicycle Co. is a sturdy wear that’s backed by the brand’s reliable one-year warranty against defects and wear, and a risk-free exchange policy to ensure you stay covered and cozy during frosty adventures with your bike.

