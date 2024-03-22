Visitors to Disney theme parks may have tried “Blue Milk”, the strange-colored drink that debuted in “Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope”. But for those who haven’t and want to satisfy their curiosity about its taste, then they can do so at home as it will be available to purchase in grocery stores come April.

The beverage will be part of a series of new merchandise from Lucasfilm’s “Imperial March” promotion. The production company partnered with milk brand TruMoo in the production and distribution of its Star Wars TruMoo Blue Milk by Dairy Farmers of America. According to a press release, it will be a “delicious vanilla-flavored milk” with blue food coloring and will be available in grocery stores nationwide on April 17.

“Star Wars” fans up to this day have only tasted something similar to the Blue Milk at the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge areas of Disneyland and Walt Disney World. But unlike the new release, it is actually a smoothie of sorts available in blue as well as green color, similar to the milk Luke Skywalker drinks in “The Last Jedi.”

Mark Hamill, who plays Luke Skywalker, shared back in 2021 that the original blue drink was unappetizing and that the green tasted better. He wrote on X formerly Twitter: “Blue was ‘long-life milk’ meant for camping trips that needed no refrigeration: warm, sweet, and oily. Green ‘milk’ was non-dairy coconut water dyed that color in post-production: cool, tasty, and refreshing.” The upcoming “Blue Milk” from Lucasfilm’s “Imperial March” merchandise will be a full-fledged dairy option that will go well with your morning coffee or breakfast cereal.

#StarWars-Blue was "long-life milk" meant for camping trips that needed no refrigeration: warm, sweet & oily 🤢#Yuck 👎#LastJedi-Green "milk" was non-dairy coconut water dyed that color in post-production: cool, tasty & refreshing 😋#Yum 👍#BattleOfTheBeverages 🥛 https://t.co/94OP4hk9WG — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) June 24, 2021

Image courtesy of Starwars.com