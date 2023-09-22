There’s a lot to enjoy when it comes to the Star Wars franchise. There are movies, TV series, and books to learn everything and even expand the lore. Meanwhile, those who want something tangible can always check out the latest merchandise available. With the holidays fast approaching, this lineup of glassware from JoyJolt would make great stocking stuffers for fans.

If you want something with a whimsical vibe, then the Star Wars Stackable Character collection is what we would recommend. Viewing the roster, there’s Darth Vader, Grogu, Boba Fett, the Mandalorian, and a Stormtrooper.

Like it says, these 8-ounce borosilicate glasses can be stacked to make storage a breeze. You can even mix and match each set to have some fun. Each box holds a set of two that measures 3.5” x 2.45” (W x H). These are dishwasher-, microwave-, fridge-, and freezer-safe, which speaks for its durability.

The next on our list is the Star Wars 3D Helmet Double Wall glasses. Compared to our first suggestion, there are only two variants this time around. Nonetheless, these 6.5-ounce drinking vessels give us Boba Fett and a Stormtrooper. We hope they add the Mandalorian, Darth Vader, and others in the future.

Last, but certainly not least, JoyJolt caters to coffee aficionados with the Star Wars Force Cold Brew glass pitcher. This is a wonderful beverage preparation tool for those who prefer their java on the cooler side. It holds up to 32 ounces and is made of BPA-free borosilicate glass.

Your coffee stays fresh for up to two weeks with an airtight seal. A silicone base prevents damage from impacts. There you have it! These are just a sample of what you can grab from JoyJolt. There’s plenty more in catalog, so take your pick or grab one of each to boost your Star Wars memorabilia.

Images courtesy of JoyJolt