Stanley adds the Vitalize Tempo to its series of Vitalize insulated water bottles designed for the active lifestyle. Built for speed, it’s lightweight, leakproof, and keeps drinks hot or cold for hours, ensuring athletes and gym-goers stay hydrated.

It features a locking dual-action lid that prevents accidental openings and keeps the sip zone clean between sips. Built for speed and one-handed use, it dispenses fluid fast for efficient on-the-move hydration. It also features a removable silicone boot for surface grip, so it stands stable and secure wherever you place it.

Moreover, the Vitalize Tempo bottle comes with a metal finger loop for added aesthetic appeal. It also offers a versatile hand-carry option, allowing you to hang the bottle from a carabiner or attach it to bag straps. Ideally, it pairs well with Stanley’s Vitalize Collection of bags (totes and backpacks) that feature dedicated tumbler pockets on the sides.

Additionally, this 24-ounce insulated water bottle packs light at just 0.95 lb, thanks to its premium AeroLight Technology construction. It’s 18/8 recycled spun-steel that’s lighter than standard stainless steel. It boasts a double-wall vacuum-insulated interior that retains ice for an amazing 30 hours and keeps drinks chilled for 12 hours.

The Vitalize Tempo bottle is compatible with most car cupholders, measuring 3.92 x 3.22 x 10.85 inches, and is dishwasher-safe. The kicker is it’s available in various colorways so you can swap colors daily to fit your mood. Among the colors are Dark Navy, a white/blue combo, Dried Pine, an olive/black mix, and Chili Black, in red and black. Thanks to its leakproof and featherweight design, you can easily toss it in your bag to make commutes a breeze.

Images courtesy of Stanley