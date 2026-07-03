Smartwatches are gradually becoming even more appealing than traditional timepieces thanks to innovations. What were deemed as fragile devices back then can now match the durability of their classic counterparts. However, despite these improvements, some brands are still regarded as the best in the business. Everybody is familiar with the G-SHOCK series, and its most recent drop is the GBX-H5600KI-5.

As the leading supplier of tough-as-nails timekeeping instruments, Casio’s subsidiary enjoys global renown. This new entry is a cool collaboration with Japanese-American professional surfer Kanoa Igarashi. The listing tells us the model is part of the G-LIDE series, particularly under the GBX-H5600 collection. Having dropped just a couple of days ago, it’s as fresh as they come.

Despite sharing a similar silhouette as the other references in the lineup, GBX-H5600KI-5 is cosmetically distinct. “Inspired by the cliffs of Portugal, one of Igarashi’s home training bases, this latest collaboration features a two-color bio-based resin bezel and band that complement everyday fashions,” writes G-SHOCK.

Splashes of lavender, which conjure images of the ocean and sky during the “magic hours,” adorn the text on the bezel. The robust housing measures 51.1 mm x 44.5 mm x 17.3 mm, while the watch with its bio-based resin band weighs approximately 57 grams. It also frames a high-definition, high-contrast MIP LCD.

The GBX-H5600KI-5 incorporates an optical sensor to measure and track heart rate. Its timekeeping function can recharge via solar energy, while the other features require separate charging via a pogo pin interface. Equally noteworthy are Igarashi’s signatures on the face and carbon fiber case back. Pair it with your smartphone via Bluetooth for automatic time adjustments and tide graph settings.

Images courtesy of G-SHOCK/Casio