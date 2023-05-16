Do your travels take you across different time zones? Keeping track of these shifts may have been difficult in the past, but not so much these days. Thankfully, smartphones and smartwatches regularly refresh to reflect these and update accordingly. For a more traditional and classy option that won’t drain your wallet, Spinnaker offers the Dumas GMT Automatic In four stylish colorways.

Other than the chromatic elements, these timepieces all share similar specifications. At $550 a pop, it’s feasible for watch collectors to grab every iteration of the Dumas GMT Automatic. Take your pick from the Navy Black, Cobalt Crimson, Harbor Gray, and Dark Turquoise. Trust us, no matter what your personal taste is, there is a variant to suit the most discerning of tastes.

The product page describes it as “A bold study in high-quality sport watch mechanics injected with the style and flair synonymous with the Spinnaker name.” Although the rotating bi-directional bezel might make it seem like a round form factor, the 44 mm x 15 mm stainless-steel case sports a hexagonal outline instead.

You can say the two-tone GMT bezels add character to the Dumas GMT Automatic. This frames a sapphire crystal with an anti-reflective coating for superior readability. Up next are the dials which become the backdrop for the baton and round hour markers. Spinnaker then places the date window at 6 o’clock.

At the core of this fantastic timekeeping instrument is a Seiko NH34 GMT self-winding caliber. Users can view the inner workings of the automatic movement via the open-work case back. Spinnaker typically advertises the Dumas GMT Automatic with a stainless-steel bracelet, but it also ships with a rubber strap for owners to mix and match.

Images courtesy of Spinnaker